Anthony Weiner Weighs Yet Another Comeback

If you thought you had seen the last of Anthony Weiner, Anthony Weiner would like you to think again. The disgraced former congressman and one-time New York City mayoral candidate is back in the news, though mercifully not because of anything to do with his phone: He says he's thinking of making a run for City Council, reports City & State New York . Weiner, currently employed as a 77WABC radio host, used his show Saturday to dangle the possibility of running for the seat of a term-limited Democrat. "I'm thinking about it. I'm wrestling with it," Weiner said. "I love doing this job on the radio, but I want to be of service."

As the New York Post notes, the 60-year-old "convicted sex pest" hasn't held office since 2011, when a sexting scandal forced him from his seat in the House of Representatives. His comeback run for mayor two years later ended after—you guessed it—a sexting scandal, this one involving a minor and 21 months in the clink. "The things in my past, the things about my addiction, the things about my acting out, the things about my background—it's a lot, it's a lot," he said. "But we're at a moment that we Democrats, we seem like we come into knife fights carrying library books all the time." City & State New York notes that there are already three candidates in the race, all of whom have raised at least $50,000. (Weiner's former intern made waves recently.)