Disney Cruise Ship Rescues 4 From Catamaran

Disney's newest cruise ship won't have its maiden voyage with passengers until next month, but the Disney Treasure picked up four people during an unscheduled stop on Sunday. The cruise ship rescued the four from a sinking catamaran around 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda, ABC News reports. After the crew put out a distress call, the Coast Guard issued an alert. The Treasure, around 80 miles away, was the closest vessel to the Serenity catamaran. It altered its course and launched a lifeboat. All four people on the Serenity were rescued safely.

Coast Guard officials say the 50-foot catamaran started taking on water after its escape hatch blew a gasket, the AP reports. The Treasure, the sixth cruise ship in Disney's fleet, was built in Europe and was on its way from the Netherlands to Florida when it received the emergency alert, reports the BBC. It will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, on Dec. 21, per WKMG. "We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril," Treasure Captain Marco Nogara said in a statement. "Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety."