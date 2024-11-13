Amid 'Substantial Doubt,' 23andMe Cuts 40% of Workers

The genetic testing company 23andMe hasn't been doing so hot lately, watching its share price plummet more than 70% this year, and CEO Anne Wojcicki has desperately been trying to right the ship. Now, a streamlining: The BBC reports the firm has slashed 200 jobs, or about 40% of its workforce, and warned investors on Tuesday that it has "substantial doubt" on its ability to keep things running. The company will also shut down its therapeutics division, though it still has to figure out what it's going to do with the therapies it had in development.

"We are taking these difficult but necessary actions as we restructure 23andMe and focus on the long-term success of our core consumer business and research partnerships," Wojcicki said. The company reported a net loss of $667 million in its last fiscal year—which was more than double what it lost the year before that, per the AP. When the company first emerged on the Nasdaq three years ago, it claimed a value of $3.5 billion and a share price of nearly $18. Shares are now trading at less than $5.

Things worsened for the company late last year when it was revealed that hackers had infiltrated the accounts of almost 7 million 23andMe customers, gaining access to personal information like birth years, locations, and family trees. The company's entire board also resigned in September. On Monday, 23andMe said it would try to wrap up any clinical trials it has going on "as quickly as practical," and that it anticipates the layoffs and other restructuring will help save it $35 million annually. So what happens to all the customer data if 23andMe goes under? CBS News dives into that angle here. (More 23andMe stories.)