Kennedy Orders Change in Vaccine Testing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has for years voiced concerns about vaccine safety, is ordering a notable change to testing at his Department of Health and Human Services. "All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure—a radical departure from past practices," an HHS spokesperson tells the Washington Post. Some in the medical field are concerned at the prospect, particularly the potential effect on COVID booster shots. However, many details remain to be fleshed out on the new policy.

Basics: Vaccines for new diseases are typically vetted in placebo-controlled trials, meaning some people get the vaccine and others get a shot of saline or the like. "But for well-researched diseases, such as measles and polio, public health experts say it makes little sense to do that and can be unethical, because the placebo group would not receive a known effective intervention," per the Post.