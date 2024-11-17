First-Time Homebuyers Keep Getting Older

The age of first-time homebuyers has shot up to an all-time high. A National Association of Realtors report says the median age in 2024 jumped to 38, up three years from 2023, reports Yahoo Finance. "The first-time homebuyer who can enter into today's market is older, has a higher income, [and] is wealthier," NAR economist Jessica Lautz tells CNBC. A look at the factors at play: