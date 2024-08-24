10 Best, Worst Real Estate Markets in US

McKinney, Texas, comes out as No. 1 in WalletHub ranking
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2024 11:30 AM CDT
10 Best, Worst Real Estate Markets in US
The best two real estate markets in the nation are in the Dallas metro area, according to a new WalletHub assessment. The cities of McKinney and Frisco, Texas, finish 1-2 in the rankings, which used factors such as home values, price appreciation, days on the market, share of "underwater" mortgages, population growth, etc. McKinney's recent growth is a big factor in its No. 1 finish, with plenty of newly built houses in place for prospective buyers and more coming. On the flip side, New Orleans finished dead last at No. 300, with lots of underwater mortgages and slow-selling houses. Without further ado:

The top 10

  1. McKinney, Texas, 74.09 out of 100
  2. Frisco, Texas, 73.03
  3. Cary, North Carolina, 70.52
  4. Nashville, Tennessee, 69.79
  5. Durham, North Carolina, 68.99
  6. Gilbert, Arizona, 68.88
  7. Charlotte, North Carolina, 68.07
  8. Denton, Texas, 67.53
  9. Allen, Texas, 67.29
  10. Port St. Lucie, Florida, 67.01

The bottom 10

  1. Miami Beach, Florida, 40.23
  2. Cleveland, Ohio, 38.4
  3. Davenport, Iowa, 38.28
  4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 37.13
  5. Peoria, Illinois, 36.39
  6. Jackson, Mississippi, 34.66
  7. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 34.56
  8. Shreveport, Louisiana, 30.54
  9. Baltimore, Maryland, 29.12
  10. New Orleans, Louisiana, 27.25
