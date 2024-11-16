Defeated Democrats Make a Plan

With Republicans about to have control of the White House, Senate, and House, Democrats are coming to the conclusion that Washington might not be the best place to mount their comeback. Instead, the New York Times reports, elected Democrats are forming a plan to build their opposition in the states they dominate politically. In Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office has been readying a strategy in the event Donald Trump returned to power for more than a year. "States in our system have a lot of power," Ellison said. "We're entrusted with protecting people, and we're going to do it." Steps include: