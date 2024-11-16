Defeated Democrats Make a Plan

With Republicans about to have control of the White House, Senate, and House, Democrats are coming to the conclusion that Washington might not be the best place to mount their comeback. Instead, the New York Times reports, elected Democrats are forming a plan to build their opposition in the states they dominate politically. In Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office has been readying a strategy in the event Donald Trump returned to power for more than a year. "States in our system have a lot of power," Ellison said. "We're entrusted with protecting people, and we're going to do it." Steps include:
- Going to court: Hundreds of lawyers are being recruited to challenge Trump administration policies. Advocacy groups are lining up potential plaintiffs and workshopping cases to fight regulations, laws, and administrative actions that Democrats anticipate. A legal group formed after Trump's election in 2016 has raised millions, enlisted more than 800 lawyers, and learned lessons from his first administration, per the Times. "No one was running to the courthouse on a range of things that matter to people in communities," said Skye Perryman, CEO of Democracy Forward. "Resistance this time is a lot more about collective power building. It's using the law and using litigation."
- Focusing on governors: There are 23 Democratic governors. They've articulated varying strategies so far. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy suggests cooperating with Republicans where possible. "It's a combination of fight where you need to fight, and that includes everything—legal action, a bullhorn, peaceful protests and civil disobedience," Murphy said. "And then at the same time, we can't close off the opportunity to find common ground." California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have begun preparations for confrontations, with Newsom calling a special session of the legislature to fund court fights. Pritzker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis formed a group called Governors Safeguarding Democracy; not all Democratic governors agreed to join.
- Working remotely: Strategists say they're trying to coordinate policy among Democratic-run states and urging the party to think local. "Emerging policy experts and political organizers who want to make a difference—don't go to Washington," said Arkadi Gerney, urging them to go instead to capitals in blue and purple states and work to make those places great.
