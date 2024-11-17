Inventor of 'Skiplagging' Is Unapologetic

By now the term "skiplagging" is a relatively familiar one for those who fly. The idea is to save money on airfare by booking a flight with a layover, with the layover being the actual destination—unbeknownst to the airline. The flyer then bags the last leg of the flight. In the strange world of airline pricing, this can often save a lot of money. As the New York Times explains, however, the practice is banned by major airlines, which have been known to punish fliers financially (sometimes through taking their frequent-flier miles). The airlines also are going after the site that popularized the idea, and the term—Skiplagged.com. Founder Aktarer Zaman, 32, talks to the Times and has no plans of shutting down.