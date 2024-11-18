Justice Department Opens Inquiry in Sonya Massey Death

The Justice Department is opening a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of an Illinois woman inside her own home by a sheriff's deputy. Sonya Massey, 36, was killed by former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson in July amid an exchange over a pot of boiling water. Grayson is white, and Massey was Black. Details of the incident raise "serious concerns" about how the sheriff's office interacts with Black people and those having mental health problems, according to a Justice Department letter to the county cited by CNN . The department is requesting all records related to the shooting, per the AP .

Grayson, who has been charged with murder and fired as a deputy, says he feared for his safety because of the boiling water. Massey had called police to report a prowler, and Grayson and his partner searched outside before following Massey inside. As she handled the pot of water at the stove, she twice said to the deputies, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," per the New York Times. Grayson ordered her to drop the pot and shot her when she did not. The previous day, Grayson's mother had called 911 seeking help because she said her daughter was having a mental breakdown. (More Sonya Massey stories.)