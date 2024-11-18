As William, Kate, and Kids Likely Slept, a Royal Break-in

Burglars made their way onto the estate of Windsor Castle last month, swiping a couple of farm vehicles while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids were likely sleeping in a residence on the property. The Sun reports that, during the late-night Oct. 13 intrusion, two masked men scaled a 6-foot fence, stole a black Isuzu pickup truck and a red quad bike, then used the stolen truck to ram through a security gate, according to Thames Valley Police.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing," police say. They confirmed the theft to CNN on Monday. Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children—11-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis—typically stay at Adelaide Cottage, not far from the gate that was smashed in. A source tells the Sun that the thieves "must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while," adding, "They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get [in] and escape without being caught."

The Sun notes the theft took place shortly after the paper had announced that armed guards would no longer take up posts at the castle's two main entrances. The last time the estate saw a scare like this was on Christmas Day in 2021, when a man scaled a fence with a crossbow claiming he wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth II. He was sentenced to nine years behind bars for treason. "It's obviously concerning when anything like this happens, particularly in an area that you'd expect to be very secure," royal watcher Emily Nash tells NBC News. But, she adds, "places like this will always be a target." (More Windsor Castle stories.)