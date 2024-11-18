SAG-AFTRA Welcomes New Group: Intimacy Coordinators

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union for 160,000 actors, recording and voice-over artists, stunt performers, and other media pros, are welcoming a new group of workers: intimacy coordinators, who work to make things as smooth as possible for actors during the filming of sex scenes. Citing a Tuesday announcement from SAG-AFTRA, Variety reports that intimacy coordinators unanimously opted to unionize under the group's umbrella, though it's not known how many were included in the vote.

The Los Angeles Times notes that the union vote came about four years after SAG-AFTRA set up rules regarding intimacy coordinators on set, "part of a larger effort to reduce sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry" after the #MeToo movement took off. Although the industry isn't required to use intimacy coordinators during filming, the latest SAG-AFTRA contract does say producers should put forth their "best efforts" to hire an intimacy coordinator for sex scenes and those involving nudity.

The AV Club notes that in instances where intimacy coordinators haven't been hired for sex scenes, things can turn into a "frenzied mess." The site uses an example from Game of Thrones, where two actors "were ... left to figure it all out on their own" when it came time to film an intimate scene. "Working in scenes involving nudity or physical intimacy is some of the most vulnerable work an actor can do," union chief Fran Drescher, best known for her role on The Nanny, said in September, when SAG-AFTRA first filed a petition to recognize intimacy coordinators.

story continues below

So what's next? Now that the vote has come in, SAG-AFTRA has to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for the intimacy coordinators' contract, which could set minimum pay rates and provide for medical and retirement benefits. "In these sobering times with looming threats to environmental protections and women's equality, it is refreshing to see the entertainment industry's recognition of intimacy coordinators and their important contribution to productions and to performers in intimate scenes," Drescher said in her statement, per Variety. (More SAG-AFTRA stories.)