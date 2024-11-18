Mika, Joe Meet With Trump for First Time in Years

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have ended their estrangement from the man they regularly criticize on their MSNBC program—Donald Trump. The pair revealed Monday that they traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the president-elect, the first meeting of the three of them since 2020, reports Politico.

Mika: "For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn't we?" Brzezinski said. "It's time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him."