Media / Joe Scarborough

Mika, Joe Meet With Trump for First Time in Years

'Why wouldn't we,' Brzezinski asks on Morning Joe

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have ended their estrangement from the man they regularly criticize on their MSNBC program—Donald Trump. The pair revealed Monday that they traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the president-elect, the first meeting of the three of them since 2020, reports Politico. 

Mika: "For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn't we?" Brzezinski said. "It's time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him." 

Joe: "Don't be mistaken: We're not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump," Scarborough said, per USA Today. "We're here to report on him, and to hopefully provide you insights that are going to better equip all of us in understanding these deeply unsettling times." The newspaper notes that before the election, Scarborough said Trump supporters would be "knowingly voting for a fascist" and a "racist." 

Trump: The president-elect described the meeting as "cordial" to Fox News and said Scarborough had suggested it. "Many things were discussed, and I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication," he said. "In many ways, it's too bad that it wasn't done long ago." Trump added that "I expect this will take place with others in the media, even those that have been extremely hostile." (In 2017, then-President Trump made headlines with a tweet insulting Brzezinski's physical appearance.)