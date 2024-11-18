World / Russia-Ukraine war Kremlin Issues Warning Over US Shift on Missiles But skeptics wonder if move to let Ukraine fire long-range missiles is too late By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 18, 2024 10:39 AM CST Copied In this 2021 image provided by the US Army, soldiers out of Fort Bragg N.C., test early versions of the Army Tactical Missile System. (John Hamilton/U.S. Army via AP, File) President Biden has made a major policy reversal by allowing Ukraine to fire US ballistic missiles against Russia. The Kremlin has issued a critical response, though skeptics wonder if the policy shift comes too late to have much benefit for Ukraine. Coverage: The missiles: They're called Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and are pronounced "attack 'ems," per the New York Times. The US has until now forbidden Ukraine to use the short-range ballistic missiles, which can hit targets about 190 miles away. The newspaper notes they are often called "long-range" missiles, but they are technically of the short-range variety, with nowhere near the range of, say, cruise missiles. Kremlin: "It is clear that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps, and they have talked about this, to continue to pour oil on the fire and continue to provoke further escalation of tension around this conflict," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Vladimir Putin himself has not commented publicly. Previously, Moscow has warned that a strike via the missiles would be considered as coming from the US, notes the BBC. Little effect? "It's too little and too late," Michael Bociurkiw, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, tells NBC News. Russia is "trying to bomb Ukrainians into the dark ages. How much worse could it get now?" Matthew Savill of the Royal United Services Institute tells the Wall Street Journal that so much time has elapsed since Ukraine first asked to use the missiles that Russia has had plenty of time to move high-value targets such as planes and helicopters to safety. The missiles can still be useful, "but this would be a reduced impact from when the Ukrainians first requested these weapons." Trump silent: President-elect Trump, who vowed on the campaign trail to end the war quickly, has not commented, either. But son Donald Trump Jr. weighed in: "The military industrial complex seems to want to make sure they get World War Three going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," he tweeted. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) Report an error