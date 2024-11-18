Kremlin Issues Warning Over US Shift on Missiles

President Biden has made a major policy reversal by allowing Ukraine to fire US ballistic missiles against Russia. The Kremlin has issued a critical response, though skeptics wonder if the policy shift comes too late to have much benefit for Ukraine. Coverage:

The missiles: They're called Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and are pronounced "attack 'ems," per the New York Times. The US has until now forbidden Ukraine to use the short-range ballistic missiles, which can hit targets about 190 miles away. The newspaper notes they are often called "long-range" missiles, but they are technically of the short-range variety, with nowhere near the range of, say, cruise missiles.