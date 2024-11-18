Republican Senate Candidate Concedes

The Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate, who had been skeptical of his election loss and said he was considering seeking a recount, conceded to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Monday. In a video posted on X , Eric Hovde said supporters had urged him to challenge the result, per the Hill . But he said that without a review of the ballots' integrity, recounting them would be pointless. "As a result, and my desire to not add to political strife through a contentious recount, I've decided to concede the election," Hovde wrote.

With 99% of the results in as of noon Monday, the incumbent led Hovde by about 27,000 votes, 0.9% of the 3.3 million ballots cast, per ABC News. The Milwaukee Election Commission had criticized what it described as Hovde's "baseless claims" about election integrity. Republicans also objected to his statements. Joe Handrick, a former state lawmaker, said Hovde had trailed in the polls. Former Wisconsin Commerce Secretary Bill McCoshen ripped the notion that Hovde lost because of a conspiracy against him.

Hovde also ran for the Senate in 2012, when he lost in the Republican primary the same year that Baldwin was first elected. In this race, she declared victory on Nov. 6, once the AP called it for her. She drew more votes in Wisconsin than did Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, per the AP. A state party official issued a statement Monday referring to Hovde's home in California, which was brought up during the campaign. "Now that he's finally conceded, I wish Eric Hovde a safe trip back to California," Arik Wolk said, per Wisconsin Public Radio. (More Election 2024 stories.)