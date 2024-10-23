Young Walmart Worker Found Dead Inside Store Oven

Tragedy at a Walmart in Canada, where a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven Saturday. "The woman ... was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store's bakery department," said police in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where the incident took place. No cause or manner of death has yet been determined, the CBC reports. Authorities said the investigation is a "complex" one that will take "a significant amount of time," ABC News reports.

The woman was working a shift the day she was found dead, and the Walmart is temporarily closed as the investigation proceeds. A stop work order has been issued for the bakery and a piece of equipment inside the store. "We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need." On-site grief counseling as well as 24/7 virtual care are being offered.

The secretary of the Maritime Sikh Society says the woman and her mother are originally from India and came to Canada just two or three years ago. "It's a really tragic incident and everybody is deeply hurt by this, and we are waiting for the police investigation to come out," he says. "We would like to know what happened to this young woman." (More Walmart stories.)