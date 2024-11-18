Biden Asks for Almost $100B in Emergency Disaster Aid

President Biden is requesting nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as well as other natural disasters, telling lawmakers that the money is "urgently needed." The letter Monday to House Speaker Mike Johnson comes as lawmakers meet during a lame-duck session to finish priorities before making way for a new Congress and the incoming Trump administration, the AP reports. Biden said he has met with those harmed by the storms and heard what residents and businesses needed from the federal government. "Additional resources are critical to continue to support these communities," the president said.