Woman Charged in Attack on Guy in 'Palestine' Hoodie

An Illinois woman is facing hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a couple, including a man in a "Palestine" hoodie, at a Panera Bread in suburban Chicago on Saturday. A video viewed more than 1 million times on X shows Alexandra Szustakiewicz repeatedly trying to strike a woman who is recording her inside the restaurant, while the woman's husband—seen in a black hoodie with "Palestine" written on the back—blocks her, telling Szustakiewicz to leave the pair alone. "Get away from my wife," the man identified as Waseem Zahran says at one point, per NBC New s. Zahran and Szustakiewicz eventually threaten to punch each other. Szustakiewicz then asks employees to call the police.

Downers Grove Police said Szustakiewicz, 64, "confronted and yelled expletives at a man regarding a sweatshirt he was wearing with the word Palestine written on it." Zahran claims she asked the couple if they were Palestinian, then said, "F--- Palestine and f--- you," per the Chicago Sun-Times. Zahran alleges Szustakiewicz also hit his face and tried to throw hot coffee on his wife, who is pregnant. Arrested at her home in Darien on Sunday, Szustakiewicz is charged with two felony counts of a hate crime by "reason of perceived national origin" of the victims as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Under a judge's order issued Monday, Szustakiewicz is to have no contact with the victims and is barred from the Panera Bread location. She's to be arraigned Dec. 16. Zahran says he's been harassed over his hoodie before, but never attacked. Still, it wasn't a huge shock. "Since I was a child, I've seen my mom threatened, parents screamed at, cousins yelled at," he tells the Sun-Times. "It's very known in our community how serious this anti-Palestinian [sentiment] is." "This type of behavior and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilized society and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges in such cases," says DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. (More hate crime stories.)