'Tesla Bot' Action Figure Sells Out Quickly

We haven't had much word of late on the "Tesla Bot" humanoid helpers that Elon Musk promised were coming a few years back—until now, in mini form. A 7-inch-tall action figure based on the concept showed up for sale over the weekend on Tesla's site , but it's already out of stock after it sold out in less than 24 hours, according to the Teslarati website dedicated to all things Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX, per USA Today . The $40 toy, described as "our mini autonomous assistant and humanoid friend," comes with more than 40 individual parts and "20 points of articulation," as well as a charging stand and one "CyberHammer" accessory.

Currently, those yearning for their own action figure will have to head for eBay, where the toy is selling for up to $1,300. As for buying them directly from Tesla, it's not clear when new inventory will arrive—you can sign up for an email alert when they get more of the tiny bots in—or when people will receive the ones they already ordered. As for the human-size "Optimus" bots that Tesla is working on, Musk said this summer that he expects limited production on them to start next year, though only for internal use to "iron out the issues," per USA Today.

A second iteration is planned for 2026, at which point they'll be available to the public, Musk said at the time. One big name, however, recently popped up with an apparent prototype. "Meet my new friend," Kim Kardashian posted Monday on X, along with a video showing off a full-size Optimus that she interacted with. In separate footage in an Instagram story, Kardashian also taught the robot to blow a kiss and play Rock, Paper, Scissors. People notes that it's not clear if Kardashian owns that robot (and a second one she showed in one of the clips) or if she was just giving them a test-drive. (More Tesla stories.)