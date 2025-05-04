What You Must Earn to Afford a Home in America

Homeownership is receding further out of reach for most Americans, as elevated mortgage rates and rising prices stretch the limits of what buyers can afford. A homebuyer now needs to earn at least $114,000 a year to afford a $431,250 home—the national median listing price in April, according to data released Thursday by Realtor.com. The analysis assumes that a homebuyer will make a 20% down payment and finance the rest of the purchase with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and that the buyer's housing costs won't exceed 30% of their gross monthly income—an often-used barometer of housing affordability, per the AP.

Earnings and home prices: Based off the latest US median home listing price, homebuyers need to earn $47,000 more a year to afford a home than they would have just six years ago. Back then, the median US home listing price was $314,950, and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered around 4.1%. This week, the rate averaged 6.76%. The annual income required to afford a median-priced US home first crossed into the six figures in May 2022 and hasn't dropped below that level since. Median household income was about $80,600 annually in 2023, according to the US Census Bureau.