Hear Richard III Speak 540 Years After Death

A decade after the facial reconstruction of England's Richard III, experts have delivered what is said to be "the most accurate portrayal" yet of the medieval king who's found new popularity since his remains were discovered under a Leicester parking lot in 2012. A digital avatar of the king was unveiled Sunday at York Theatre Royal, per the Guardian . Created by the Face Lab research group at Liverpool John Moores University, led by craniofacial identification expert Caroline Wilkinson, the avatar is based on Face Lab's 2013 facial reconstruction of Richard III but aided by state-of-the-art technology, allowing the king to speak for the first time since his 1485 death in the Battle of Bosworth.

In a video, the avatar recites a speech Richard III gave two years before his death while conferring his son, Edward, as the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester. Most obvious is the accent, which "sounds more distinctly from Yorkshire than the English spoken by the likes of Ian McKellen and Laurence Olivier when portraying the monarch in the Shakespeare play," per the Guardian. "Light" is pronounced as "leet" and "shine" as "sheen," for example. Historian Philippa Langley, who discovered the king's remains in 2012, says "everything has been meticulously researched, meticulously evidenced," leading to "the most accurate portrayal of Richard III," per Sky News.

The project is the brainchild of vocal coach Yvonne Morley-Chisholm, who "went into a deep dive of finding evidence of how [the king] would speak through speech and language therapy, dentistry, forensic psychology and archaeology," she tells the BBC. She then worked with linguist David Crystal, an expert in 15th-century pronunciation, to come up with the king's voice. "This is as close as we can get," about 90% accurate, Crystal tells NBC News. The recording is from British actor Thomas Dennis, who was coached on how best to evoke the king's accent and personality. In terms of the latter, evidence suggests Richard III was kind, loyal, brave, and just, Langley tells the BBC. (That flies in the face of this theory of the king as a killer of kids.)