Science  | 
NASA

NASA Satellite Is About to Plunge Back to Earth

Most of the Van Allen A probe is expected to burn up on reentry Tuesday evening
Posted Mar 10, 2026 2:07 PM CDT
NASA Satellite Is About to Plunge Back to Earth
An illustration of NASA's two Van Allen Probes orbiting Earth.   (JHU/APL, NASA)

A long-running NASA mission is about to come crashing home. A satellite named Van Allen Probe A, launched in 2012 to study the radiation belts encircling Earth, is currently expected to plunge back into the atmosphere around 7:45pm Tuesday—though a NASA post cites a 24-hour window of uncertainty. The entry time will be updated. Most of the roughly 1,300-pound craft should burn up, though some pieces may survive.

A post at Space.com points out that any surviving parts are more likely to splash down in the open ocean rather than on land, with NASA calculating the risk to people on the ground at about 1 in 4,200. The probe and its twin, Van Allen Probe B, spent nearly seven years flying through the belts, collecting unprecedented data and even revealing a temporary third belt that can appear during intense solar activity. An unexpectedly strong solar cycle hastened Probe A's return, but Probe B isn't expected to re-enter before 2030.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X