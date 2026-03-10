Corpus Christi on the Brink of a Major Water Crisis

Corpus Christi's water problem is no longer a someday story. Inside Climate News reporter Dylan Baddour details how the South Texas city, home to the nation's top crude oil export port, is on track to hit a formal "water emergency" within months and a potential system failure next year. The stakes extend beyond household taps. The port ships enormous quantities of oil and refined fuels, and a water collapse could disrupt jet-fuel production for Texas airports and ripple through gasoline markets. Former and current officials warn of "mass unemployment," refinery shutdowns, and even the need for emergency pipelines or desalination barges to avoid a citywide evacuation.

How did it get this bad? Baddour traces a decade of political gambles and delays: Local leaders delayed or abandoned major water projects—including desalination plants and new pipelines—while population growth and industrial demand surged. Reservoirs that once seemed adequate are now critically low after an extended drought. Lake Corpus Christi, one of the city's main sources, has dropped to around 10% capacity. City leaders note they've greenlit $1 billion in water projects, but critics call that too late and too slow. "They've been kicking the can down the road for a long time, and they've finally run out of road," says a regional water official. Read the full story.