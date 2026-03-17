Trump: A Former US President Praised My Iran Attack

On two separate occasions Monday, President Trump said he had spoken to a former US president who praised his war on Iran. But people close to all four of his living predecessors—George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden—say it wasn't their man, reports NBC News . Details:

In response to a question, Trump ruled out Bush, but declined to elaborate on which of the three Democrats he meant, per the New York Times. Last month, when Clinton was being deposed in the Jeffrey Epstein case, Trump said that he liked Clinton. On Monday, reporters asked him directly if it was Clinton he spoke to about Iran. "I don't want to say," responded Trump, per the Hill. "It's somebody that happens to like me. And I like that person, who's a smart person."