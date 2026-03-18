At Tesla Supercharger Site, They're Peeing on the Walls

San Francisco neighbors say their local Tesla charging hub has turned into an all-hours nuisance. Residents near a 16-stall, 24-hour Tesla Supercharger lot between Lombard and Moulton streets in the Cow Hollow neighborhood say the site has brought late-night noise, traffic jams, blocked garages, and, increasingly, sanitation problems, reports SFGate . "Looking out my kitchen window, I have seen people below p---ing on the wall," resident Laurel Calsoni notes. Others have reported drivers dumping containers of urine in the street as they wait for their cars to charge.

"Gets extremely crowded at night when the cost is lower," one person wrote on a local review site, per SFist. "The entrances are poorly designed and there's cars coming from multiple directions, leading to a lot of confusion about who's next. Witnessed lots of arguing and line cutting while I was here." National Today notes that this particular charging station differs from many others in that it's in a more residential area, not a commercial one.

City Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, who represents the area, says he met with Tesla last week and pulled together multiple city agencies to push for fixes, per SFGate. Tesla has added pavement markings to steer cars away from the Moulton Street entrance, updated app directions to route drivers via Lombard Street, posted signage urging quiet and respect for neighbors, and plans to install a security camera. However, Sherrill's office and residents say the changes haven't solved the core problems, with drivers still entering on Moulton and blasting music and honking their horns despite "no noise" signs.

"The behavior at this charging lot has been ridiculous and unacceptable," Sherrill wrote, adding, "We're not done yet." Calsoni says recent weekends have been among the loudest so far, with bass thumping into the early morning and no on-site oversight. She says she has called police several times, but she also argues law enforcement shouldn't be babysitting a private facility. "Tesla needs to monitor and supervise their own lot," she notes, accusing the company of showing "no regard for the neighborhood." In an email to residents, Sherrill promised to keep pressing for a solution, telling them they "deserve better."