Musk, Ramaswamy Prepare for DOGE Fight

Will DOGE fly? The Washington Post reports on how Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are ramping up efforts to launch their Department of Government Efficiency with the goal of instituting drastic cuts to the federal government. The big question seems to be whether they'll be able to follow through on their pledge to cut through red tape and make sweeping changes as fast as they think.

The challenge: President-elect Trump has said the work will be finished by July 2026, but the Post notes that shedding even a single federal rule usually takes two or three years. Trump has often cited a goal of reaching $2 trillion in cuts, but he has not specified over how long a period such cuts might be phased in. Even stretching it out over a decade would make it difficult to avoid touching Social Security and Medicare, notes the Post.

Their op-ed: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Musk and Ramaswamy argue that Trump can take executive action to implement changes quickly and that the Supreme Court will back them. "We are prepared for the onslaught from entrenched interests in Washington," they write. "We expect to prevail."