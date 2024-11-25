Biden Delivers Final Turkey Pardons

President Biden kicked off his final holiday season at the White House on Monday by issuing the traditional reprieve to two turkeys who will bypass the Thanksgiving table to live out their days in southern Minnesota. Biden welcomed 2,500 guests to the South Lawn under sunny skies as he cracked jokes about the fates of "Peach" and "Blossom" and sounded wistful tones about the last weeks of his presidency, the AP reports. "It's also my last time to speak here as your president during this season, and give thanks and gratitude," Biden said, per the New York Times. "So let me say to you, it's been the honor of my life. I'm forever grateful."