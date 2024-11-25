Media / Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Has NPR in Her Sights She threatens to slash federal funding as chair of House DOGE subcommittee By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 25, 2024 1:00 AM CST Copied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Marjorie Taylor Greene is no fan of NPR, and as chair of an as-yet-unformed House subcommittee that will work with the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, she says she will look into cutting the public broadcaster's government funding. "We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda," began the congresswoman during an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, as cited by Mediaite and the New York Post. "We'll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa. All kinds of programs that don't help the American people. I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can't find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit." As HuffPost reports, NPR has said federal funding makes up less than 1% of its total revenue, with the rest coming from corporate sponsorships and public donations. As for Greene, she continued on Fox, "I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities. We're going to look in every single aspect. And, we don't care about people's feelings; we're going to be searching for the facts and we're going to be verifying if this is worth spending the ... American people's hard-earned tax dollars on." (More Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.) Report an error