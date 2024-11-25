Marjorie Taylor Greene Has NPR in Her Sights

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no fan of NPR, and as chair of an as-yet-unformed House subcommittee that will work with the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, she says she will look into cutting the public broadcaster's government funding. "We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda," began the congresswoman during an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, as cited by Mediaite and the New York Post. "We'll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa. All kinds of programs that don't help the American people. I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can't find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit."