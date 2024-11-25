'Home Is the Most Dangerous Place for Women and Girls': UN

The deadliest place for women is at home, and 140 women and girls on average were killed by an intimate partner or family member per day last year, two UN agencies reported Monday. Globally, an intimate partner or family member was responsible for the deaths of approximately 51,100 women and girls during 2023, an increase from an estimated 48,800 victims in 2022, UN Women and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime said. The report released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women said the increase was largely the result of more data being available from countries and not more killings, reports the AP.