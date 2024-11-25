Travel Blogger Has Really Infuriated Egypt

Egypt is hopping mad and the target of its wrath is, of all things, a travel blogger. As the New York Times reports, the tussle revolves around Cairo International Airport and goes a little something like this:

The blogger in question: Ben Schlappig, who runs the One Mile at a Time website, penned a post with the not-so-subtle headline, "Cairo Airport: Is There a Worse Major Airport?" In it, he eviscerated airport employees for being "actively hostile and rude" and making "endless requests for tips," and the airport itself as "inconvenient and disorganized, to outright chaotic" with "yuck" lounges, "weak" food offerings, and without "a single redeeming quality."