Rescuers Pull Dog Out of 50-Foot Mine Shaft

There are almost 2,000 abandoned mines in California's El Dorado County, according to FOX40, which details the tale of "one poor dog" who ended up 50 feet deep in one. Per an online statement, firefighters responded to a middle-of-the-night call last Thursday at an area about 70 miles east of Sacramento. A dog had taken a tumble into a cold and dark shaft, leaving his human rescuers at the surface scrambling to figure out how to retrieve him. News reports aren't getting into the weeds on the exact process used to get the dog out, but in short, "firefighter Trevor Willingham was lowered into the shaft, and with careful planning and teamwork, the pup was secured and raised out," per the statement.
"The dog was taken to the vet for medical evaluation, but seemed very happy to have four paws back on the surface," the fire rescuers said in a statement. Willingham himself called it a "group effort," per the Guardian, adding that "the dog was really compliant and a good sport. We're glad to see him out of that situation." The outlet notes the dog suffered "minimal injuries" and was soon back with his owners, though it remains a mystery how he fell down the shaft in the first place. (More animal rescue stories.)