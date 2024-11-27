Rescuers Pull Dog Out of 50-Foot Mine Shaft

There are almost 2,000 abandoned mines in California's El Dorado County, according to FOX40, which details the tale of "one poor dog" who ended up 50 feet deep in one. Per an online statement, firefighters responded to a middle-of-the-night call last Thursday at an area about 70 miles east of Sacramento. A dog had taken a tumble into a cold and dark shaft, leaving his human rescuers at the surface scrambling to figure out how to retrieve him. News reports aren't getting into the weeds on the exact process used to get the dog out, but in short, "firefighter Trevor Willingham was lowered into the shaft, and with careful planning and teamwork, the pup was secured and raised out," per the statement.