Seoul Sees Biggest November Snowfall in a Century

The biggest November snowstorm to hit South Korea's capital in more than a century came on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, disrupting commuter traffic, and leaving at least two dead. South Korea's weather agency said 7.8 to 10 inches of snow fell in the northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it replaced the previous heaviest snowstorm Seoul had experienced during this month: a storm on Nov. 28, 1972, that dumped 4.7 inches. Reuters reports this is now the biggest November snowfall Seoul has logged since record-keeping began in 1907. A look, per the AP:

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the town of Hongcheon.