Seoul Sees Biggest November Snowfall in a Century

The biggest November snowstorm to hit South Korea's capital in more than a century came on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, disrupting commuter traffic, and leaving at least two dead. South Korea's weather agency said 7.8 to 10 inches of snow fell in the northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it replaced the previous heaviest snowstorm Seoul had experienced during this month: a storm on Nov. 28, 1972, that dumped 4.7 inches. Reuters reports this is now the biggest November snowfall Seoul has logged since record-keeping began in 1907. A look, per the AP:
- South Korea's Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the town of Hongcheon.
- In the town of Yangju, a tent-type garage collapsed and killed a person who was removing snow, according to South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The snow caused temporary power outages at about 230 homes in the city of Gwangju, near Seoul, according to the Gyeonggi provincial government.
- The storm blanketed much of the country, with the central, eastern, and southwestern regions recording about 3.9 to 11 inches of cover. At least 317 flights were canceled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port. They also shut down hundreds of hiking trails.
- Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul and led to massive crowds at subways, causing delays. Emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, road signs, and other safety risks.
Visitors dressed in traditional hanbok garb were busy taking photographs at Seoul's snow-covered medieval palaces while snowmen popped up in playgrounds and schoolyards across the country. The weather agency said snow will continue in most parts of the country until noon on Thursday. President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the safety and transport ministries to mobilize all available relevant personnel and equipment to prevent traffic and other accidents. (More severe weather stories.)