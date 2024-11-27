Ohio Governor Signs 'Protect All Students Act'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors earlier this year, but he didn't take a similar stand against a measure that bans transgender students from using the bathrooms that fit their gender identities. The Republican governor announced Wednesday that he had signed the "Protect All Students Act." It will take effect in February, Cleveland.com reports.

The act: The measure, which was tacked onto legislation about a college credit program, requires public and private schools from kindergarten to college to designate bathrooms "for the exclusive use" of males or females, based on a person's biological sex at birth, the AP reports. It also covers locker rooms and overnight accommodations. Exceptions include parents assisting children. Multi-occupancy gender neutral bathrooms are banned, but schools can still have single-use and family bathrooms.