Ohio Governor Signs 'Protect All Students Act'

Transgender bathroom ban covers schools from kindergarten to college
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2024 12:00 PM CST
Ohio Governor Signs Transgender Bathroom Ban
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in Cedarville, Ohio.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors earlier this year, but he didn't take a similar stand against a measure that bans transgender students from using the bathrooms that fit their gender identities. The Republican governor announced Wednesday that he had signed the "Protect All Students Act." It will take effect in February, Cleveland.com reports.

  • The act: The measure, which was tacked onto legislation about a college credit program, requires public and private schools from kindergarten to college to designate bathrooms "for the exclusive use" of males or females, based on a person's biological sex at birth, the AP reports. It also covers locker rooms and overnight accommodations. Exceptions include parents assisting children. Multi-occupancy gender neutral bathrooms are banned, but schools can still have single-use and family bathrooms.

  • Enforcement: The bill doesn't say anything about enforcement or penalties. Republican state Rep. Adam Bird, one of its sponsors, said lawmakers want schools to craft their own policies, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He expects schools to issue warnings before disciplining students. "I don't expect any school to post a policeman outside of every single restroom," he says.
  • Opposition: The ACLU of Ohio, which had urged DeWine to veto the bill, said it is considering its next steps. "Transgender people are part of the fabric of Ohio; our families, our workplaces, and our neighborhoods," spokesperson Celina Coming said in a statement, per the Columbus Dispatch. "Every Ohioan deserves the freedom to be loved, to be safe, to be trusted with decisions about healthcare and to access the facilities that align with their gender identity."
  • A flood of legislation: North Carolina faced a massive backlash when it passed its "bathroom bill" in 2016, but around a dozen states now have similar laws and 26 have banned or restricted gender-affirming care for transgender minors, the AP reports.
