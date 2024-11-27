X Gets Involved in Infowars Sale

The sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to the Onion is on hold pending a hearing next month —and if it does go through, it might not include the platform's accounts on X. Elon Musk's social media company has filed a "limited objection" to the sale, arguing that the accounts can't be transferred to the Onion as part of the bankruptcy sale because Jones never owned them, the Guardian reports. The objection filed Monday argues that the bankruptcy trustee is seeking to contravene X's terms of service by "improperly selling or otherwise transferring the X Accounts (which neither Jones nor his bankruptcy estate own) to a third party," per the Hill .

"While X Corp. takes no position as to the sale of any Content posted on the X Accounts, X Corp. is the sole owner of the Services being sold as part of the sale of the X Accounts," the filing states. The company said its terms of service make it clear that X owns the accounts and "merely grants its users a non-exclusive license to use their accounts." The filing said X "does not consent to the sale, assignment, or transfer" of the accounts, including @infowars and @RealAlexJones, Variety reports.

The proposed asset purchase agreement submitted to the court by trustee Christopher Murray includes the "right, title, and interest" to social media accounts run by Infowars. Jones has been fighting to keep his personal social media accounts. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez has scheduled a hearing on opposition to the Onion's bid for Dec. 9 or Dec. 17. Murray has denied colluding with the Onion or the Sandy Hook families who will benefit from the sale, calling such accusations a "desperate attempt" to delay the sale, the Guardian reports.