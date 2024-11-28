Israel Cites a 'Violation,' Fires on Southern Lebanon

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect Wednesday was violated on Thursday, per the IDF. A post from the IDF on X reads, "In the last hour, the arrival of suspects, some with vehicles, to several areas in southern Lebanon was detected, which constitutes a violation. IDF forces fired at them. The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon and enforces any violation of the ceasefire agreement." Reuters reports Israeli tank fire hit six areas within a portion of southern Lebanon along the border: Markaba, Wazzani and Kfarchouba, Khiyam, Taybe, and the agricultural plains near Marjayoun. The AP reports Lebanese state media reported at least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in Markaba.