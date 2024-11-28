Israel Cites a 'Violation,' Fires on Southern Lebanon

In X post, the IDF said 'suspects' had arrived in the area
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2024 5:40 AM CST
Israel Cites a 'Violation,' Fires on Southern Lebanon
An Israeli soldier stands on the top of a tank on an area near the Israeli-Lebanese border, as seen from northern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.   (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect Wednesday was violated on Thursday, per the IDF. A post from the IDF on X reads, "In the last hour, the arrival of suspects, some with vehicles, to several areas in southern Lebanon was detected, which constitutes a violation. IDF forces fired at them. The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon and enforces any violation of the ceasefire agreement." Reuters reports Israeli tank fire hit six areas within a portion of southern Lebanon along the border: Markaba, Wazzani and Kfarchouba, Khiyam, Taybe, and the agricultural plains near Marjayoun. The AP reports Lebanese state media reported at least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in Markaba.

All those locations sit within two kilometers (about 1.25 miles) of the Blue Line that marks the border between the two countries. The ceasefire terms allow Israeli forces to remain in southern Lebanon for up to 60 days, but bars either side from launching offensive operations. During the same period, Hezbollah is to move to a position about 25 miles north of the border, reports CNN, with Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers set to eventually patrol the buffer zone alone. Israel on Wednesday warned residents displaced by fighting to not yet return to their homes in southern Lebanon. (More Israel stories.)

