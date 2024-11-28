3rd Judge Denies Sean Combs Bail

For the third time since his arrest, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail. The rapper will remain behind bars as he awaits his May sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Wednesday. "The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the judge wrote, per CNN. Combs' lawyers had suggested he be released on $50 million bond and said the rapper would pay for private security to monitor him 24/7 as he remained in a three-bedroom New York City apartment, CBS News reports.