3rd Judge Denies Sean Combs Bail

For the third time since his arrest, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail. The rapper will remain behind bars as he awaits his May sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Wednesday. "The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the judge wrote, per CNN. Combs' lawyers had suggested he be released on $50 million bond and said the rapper would pay for private security to monitor him 24/7 as he remained in a three-bedroom New York City apartment, CBS News reports.
They argued the private security would provide a more restrictive environment for Combs than jail, but the judge pointed to concerns the prosecution has raised with the rapper's alleged behavior while behind bars. He's accused of tampering with witnesses, not following rules, attempting to evade monitoring, using a restricted messaging service, and violating other prohibitions around communications and social media. Because of that, the judge wrote, "there is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering." There is also evidence the rapper has a "propensity for violence," the judge noted. Subramanian is the third judge to rule against Combs' release.