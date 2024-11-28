'Attacks on Energy Facilities Happening All Over Ukraine'

It's said to be the 11th such attack this year
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2024 6:07 AM CST
Russia Goes After Ukraine's Power Grid Once More
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Services on Nov. 25, 2024, a building is seen destroyed by a Russian strike on a residential neighbourhood in Odesa, Ukraine.   (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia launched what Ukrainian officials are calling a "massive" attack on the country's energy infrastructure on Thursday, firing nearly 200 missiles and drones and leaving more than a million households powerless. "Attacks on energy facilities are happening all over Ukraine," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a Facebook post—with temperatures set to stay below 35 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, reports NBC News.

Officials say it was the 11th attack on Ukraine's energy sector this year, with the AP adding it was the second major aerial attack on Ukraine's power grid in less than two weeks. The AP reports roughly half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed since the war began. NBC News reports a number of western regions that are rarely attacked by Russia were among the worst hit.

The AP offers this context: "Russia in previous years has targeted Ukraine's electricity generation, aiming to deny civilians critical heating and drinking water supplies during the bitter winter months and break Ukrainian spirits. The attacks also seek to hobble Ukraine's defense industry that is now producing missiles, drones and armored vehicles, among other military assets." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)

