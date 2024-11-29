Trump's Push for 'Energy Dominance' Could Hit Roadblocks

President-elect Trump is set to create a National Energy Council that he says will establish American "energy dominance" around the world as he seeks to boost US oil and gas drilling and move away from President Biden's focus on climate change. The energy council—to be led by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump's choice to head the Interior Department—will be key in Trump's pledge to "drill, drill, drill" and sell more oil and other energy sources to allies in Europe and around the globe, the AP reports.

The new council will be granted sweeping authority over federal agencies involved in energy permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, and transportation, with a mandate to cut bureaucratic red tape, enhance private sector investments, and focus on innovation instead of "totally unnecessary regulation," Trump said.