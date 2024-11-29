California Has a Plan to Save Iconic Trees

Joshua trees face multiple threats
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 29, 2024 3:00 PM CST
California Has a Plan to Save Joshua Trees
A Joshua tree is silhouetted in front of the Bobcat Fire at sunset Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Juniper Hills, Calif.   (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has released a new plan to protect the state's iconic Joshua trees, which are imperiled by wildfires, human development, and climate change. The 294-page draft plan includes calls for avoiding or minimizing direct and indirect impacts from overgrazing, pesticide use, and unauthorized off-roading; relocating trees when projects require their removal or could harm them; and identifying and protecting lands where they could thrive in a future projected to be drier and hotter, the AP reports.

  • Tree has "very, very difficult decades ahead." "In many ways, it's a good comprehensive plan of the things we need to do if the western Joshua tree is going to survive the very, very difficult decades ahead," says Brendan Cummings, conservation director with the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit that in 2019 petitioned to list the western Joshua tree as threatened under the state's Endangered Species Act.

  • State law was first of its kind. The conservation plan is a requirement of the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act that passed last year, making it the first law in the state to protect a species from the threats of climate change. The law also prohibits anyone from killing, damaging, or removing a tree without a state permit.
  • The protection plan. The plan lists criteria and attributes to help identify land that should be prioritized for conservation, such as large areas with Joshua trees or areas with a high density of healthy and adult trees. It also suggests protecting regions where there is low risk of such threats as fires, invasive species, and development, and where pollinators like moths or small mammal seed dispersers exist. It aims to identify these lands by December 2025 and permanently protect 70% of them by 2033.

  • Effectiveness will depend on climate action. The plan also calls on land managers and wildfire responders to create procedures to reduce and fight wildfires that threaten the species and their habitat, and develop measures to minimize impacts from rehabilitating burned areas. But as the plan notes, its effectiveness and the survival of the trees will depend largely on whether humanity can limit and reduce the planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions that are causing climate change. Under a business-as-usual scenario, climate change could wipe out most, if not all, of the tree's habitat, Cummings says. Ironically, renewable energy projects have bulldozed thousands of the trees.
  • A "death-by-a-thousand cuts" situation. Much of the tree's range is on private land, often in areas where rapid development is underway. "The Joshua tree is widespread and abundant now, but you have all these pressures with development, with wildfire and then, on top of that, climate change," Drew Kaiser, senior environmental scientist at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, tells the Los Angeles Times. "That really is a death-by-a-thousand-cuts kind of situation."
