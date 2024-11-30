Email to Pete Hegseth From His Mom Is Raising Eyebrows

"The family dynamics of Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, have burst out into the open," reports the Guardian, after a six-year-old email to him from his own mother was leaked to the media. The New York Times got its hands on the 2018 letter penned by Penelope Hegseth during her son's second divorce, which the paper says it obtained from a person "with ties to the Hegseth family." The letter most notably scolds the former Fox News host for his treatment of women, though Penelope Hegseth is now trying to walk back the harshest elements of it. Hegseth was already under the microscope for a 2017 sexual assault allegation. More:

Quote 1: "On behalf of all the women (and I know it's many) you have abused in some way, I say ... get some help and take an honest look at yourself," Penelope Hegseth wrote. "I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth."