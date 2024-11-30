Email to Pete Hegseth From His Mom Is Raising Eyebrows

Penelope Hegseth is now disavowing her 2018 letter in which she accused him of abusing women
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2024 11:00 AM CST
Hegseth's Mom in Email: You've Abused 'Many' Women
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill on Nov. 21 in Washington.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

"The family dynamics of Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, have burst out into the open," reports the Guardian, after a six-year-old email to him from his own mother was leaked to the media. The New York Times got its hands on the 2018 letter penned by Penelope Hegseth during her son's second divorce, which the paper says it obtained from a person "with ties to the Hegseth family." The letter most notably scolds the former Fox News host for his treatment of women, though Penelope Hegseth is now trying to walk back the harshest elements of it. Hegseth was already under the microscope for a 2017 sexual assault allegation. More:

  • Quote 1: "On behalf of all the women (and I know it's many) you have abused in some way, I say ... get some help and take an honest look at yourself," Penelope Hegseth wrote. "I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth."

  • Quote 2: "Son, I have tried to keep quiet about your character and behavior, but after listening to the way you made Samantha feel today, I cannot stay silent. ... She did not ask for or deserve any of what has come to her by your hand. Neither did Meredith." Samantha is Pete Hegseth's second wife, who "filed for divorce after her husband impregnated a co-worker, part of a pattern of adultery that dated back to his first marriage," per the Times. Meredith was his first wife, who cited infidelity on his part during their 2009 divorce. He's currently married to his third wife, Jennifer.
  • Quote 3: "It's time for someone (I wish it was a strong man) to stand up to your abusive behavior and call it out, especially against women," Penelope Hegseth wrote. "We still love you, but we are broken by your behavior and lack of character."
  • Penelope Hegseth today: She now says she sent her son an apologetic follow-up email immediately after sending the initial email, which she said she'd written "in anger, with emotion." She said it was "disgusting" that the Times had published the email and insisted that the slams she'd made against her son weren't true: "It has never been true. ... I know my son. He is a good father, husband."
  • Trump camp's reaction: Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the Times that printing the email was "despicable," and that it was an "out-of-context snippet."
  • Other reaction: "If Pete Hegseth were a decorated general or proven administrator maybe the Senate could look past the fact that he would be the messiest character on a Real Housewives season ... but he is a weekend talk show host," the Bulwark's Tim Miller wrote on X.
More here.

