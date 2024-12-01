Objections Greet Trump's FBI Pick

Bipartisan opposition emerged Sunday to President-elect Trump's selection of Kash Patel, a fierce and persistent critic of the FBI who has promised to go after political opponents, to be its director. Democrats and Republicans also expressed concern about removing Christopher Wray from his position to make room for Patel, who lacks the relevant experience previous directors have brought to the job. Still, there are Trump supporters who said they expect the Senate to confirm Patel's nomination, CBS News reports. Reaction came from:

: "We already have a FBI director," the Democrat said, adding, "The Senate should reject this unprecedented effort to weaponize the FBI for the campaign of retribution that Donald Trump has promised." John Bolton: Once Trump's national security adviser and Patel's boss, Bolton brought up Joseph Stalin's secret police chief. "Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be his Lavrentiy Beria," he said, per the Hill, adding, "The Senate should reject this nomination 100-0."