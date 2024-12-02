2 Comedy Greats Will Soon Be Family

In the '90s, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence worked together on the movies Boomerang and Life. Now, they're about to embark on a new project together: serving as fathers-in-law to each other's kids. USA Today reports on the Wednesday engagement of Eric Murphy, Eddie Murphy's son, to Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence's daughter, announced via a joint Instagram post over the weekend. The footage included with the post showed a huge heart on a wall, surrounded by candles, in front of which Eric took a bended knee.

"It's beautiful!" Jasmin gushed as she accepted the ring. "God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny," she wrote in the post's caption. "We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter." The couple first announced they were together in 2021, but they didn't meet through their famous fathers, despite Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence's longtime friendship, per USA Today. "We met through my uncle, and ... we became really good friends," Jasmin Lawrence told In Touch Weekly in 2022. "We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level."

Per Yahoo Entertainment, a year after the couple revealed their romantic status, Martin Lawrence appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show and mentioned a possible future wedding, joking, "Imma try to get Eddie to pay for it." As for Eddie, he told CBS Mornings in June that his son and Jasmin were "both beautiful, they look amazing together—and it's funny, everybody's like, 'What, is that baby gonna be funny?'... Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby." (More engagement stories.)