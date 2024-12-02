My Chemical Romance's Ex-Drummer Found Dead at 44

Bob Bryar, a former drummer with My Chemical Romance who played on the band's career-defining rock opera, The Black Parade, has died, according to the band. He was 44. "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing," a rep for My Chemical Romance said in a Sunday statement, per the AP . The statement didn't include additional details. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home on Tuesday, with a last sighting of him on Nov. 4. Two dogs were found in the home and taken in by Animal Control.

TMZ's sources say it doesn't look like foul play was involved, as all the musical gear and weapons in Bryar's home remained in place. Bryar replaced My Chemical Romance's original drummer, Matt Pelissier, in 2004, three years after they'd formed. He was the longest-serving drummer for the band, sticking with them until 2010, when he left to play with some other bands. He eventually started working in the real estate industry.

NBC News notes that Bryar retired from drumming in 2021. "I have too many wrist issues, I'm too old, too fat, and it's time for something new," he said at the time in a since-deleted tweet, per ABC Audio. He also noted in 2016 that he couldn't keep any albums from his former band in his home because he didn't "need to be bummed out" from "hearing or seeing things relating to something that I thought would last forever." My Chemical Romance disbanded in 2013, but got back together sans Bryer in 2019 and next summer is set to embark on a North American tour. The local medical examiner, meanwhile, is reportedly looking into Bryar's death. (More obituary stories.)