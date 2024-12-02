Politics / Hunter Biden After Biden Pardon, Trump Wonders About 'J-6' Cases Former president criticizes current president's move as a 'miscarriage of Justice' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 2, 2024 6:04 AM CST Copied President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File) President Biden's decision to pardon son Hunter Sunday night might have raised the hopes of those currently imprisoned over the Capitol riot. In reacting to the Biden move, President-elect Trump provided what some are interpreting as a hint to his thinking in regard to potential pardons for them, reports Politico: "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" The issue: Any "time in the future that Trump is criticized for his use of pardon power, he will be able to argue that Biden did the same to protect his own kin," writes Stephen Collinson in an analysis at CNN. The move might even make it easier for some of Trump's more controversial appointees to get confirmed, he notes, as witnessed by the reaction of GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. "Democrats can spare us the lectures about the rule of law when, say, President Trump nominates Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to clean up this corruption," Cotton tweeted. The slams: Biden is being roundly condemned on the right for breaking his promise not to intervene in his son's case. The pardon is an "admission that Hunter is a criminal," tweeted Marjorie Taylor Greene. It "proves to the American people that there is a two-tier system of justice," wrote Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 3 Senate Republican. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he had believed Biden's assertion that he wouldn't intervene. "Shame on me." Democrats, too: "While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden's natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country," tweeted Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. A defense: One notable person taking Biden's side is former Attorney General Eric Holder. No US Attorney "would have charged this case given the underlying facts," he tweeted, agreeing with the assertion it was politically motivated. "Pardon warranted." The jail time: The younger Biden faced up to 17 years in prison on federal tax charges, but he likely would have received no more than 3 years behind bars when sentenced later this month, per the New York Times. (More Hunter Biden stories.) Report an error