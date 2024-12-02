After Biden Pardon, Trump Wonders About 'J-6' Cases

President Biden's decision to pardon son Hunter Sunday night might have raised the hopes of those currently imprisoned over the Capitol riot. In reacting to the Biden move, President-elect Trump provided what some are interpreting as a hint to his thinking in regard to potential pardons for them, reports Politico:

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

The issue: Any "time in the future that Trump is criticized for his use of pardon power, he will be able to argue that Biden did the same to protect his own kin," writes Stephen Collinson in an analysis at CNN. The move might even make it easier for some of Trump's more controversial appointees to get confirmed, he notes, as witnessed by the reaction of GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. "Democrats can spare us the lectures about the rule of law when, say, President Trump nominates Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to clean up this corruption," Cotton tweeted.