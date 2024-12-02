President Biden Explains Decision to Pardon His Son

After previously saying he would not pardon his son following his federal felony gun and tax convictions, President Biden on Sunday did that very thing, some 50 days before he is set to exit the White House, reports the New York Times. Fox News reports the pardon applies to offenses against the US that the younger Biden "has committed or may have committed" between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 1, 2024. In a written statement, President Biden explained his decision to pardon Hunter, reports the AP. It reads:

"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."