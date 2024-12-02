Bernie Sanders: 'Elon Musk Is Right' on Defense Spending

Sen. Bernie Sanders doesn't seem to have softened his stance on billionaires, but he's found something he agrees with Elon Musk about. In post Sunday on X , the independent senator from Vermont said Musk was right about the need to cut defense spending, the Hill reports. "Elon Musk is right," Sanders said. "The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It's lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change."

Democratic Rep. Mo Khanna has also expressed willingness to work with the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy will lead during the Trump administration, Rolling Stone reports. In a post last week on X, Khanna said Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee are ready to work with Musk and DOGE on "cutting waste, fraud, and abuse." Trump has said Musk and Ramaswamy will work outside of government to recommend sweeping spending cuts, though skeptics say making huge changes might be harder than they think.

The Pentagon has never passed an audit since they became required by law in 2018, though officials say they are on course to "achieve an unmodified audit opinion" by 2028, reports USA Today. Sanders has continued to target billionaires in other social media posts. "This is what Oligarchy looks like," he said in a Saturday post on X. "Today, while 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, three multi-billionaires own more wealth than the bottom half of American society."