Report: Ex-Cop Kills Himself on First Day of Trial

On what was supposed to be the first day of the trial of a former police detective accused of raping vulnerable Black women, protesters outside the federal courthouse in Topeka held signs saying "Justice Now." But Roger Golubski will never face justice. After the 71-year-old failed to show up in court on Monday, he was found dead on the back porch of his home outside Kansas City, Kansas, from what sources tell outlets including CNN and the Kansas City Star was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The charges . Golubski faced six felony counts of violating women's civil rights, the AP reports. Prosecutors said he used the power of his badge to sexually abuse women over decades in Kansas City, threatening to harm or jail their relatives if they refused his demands. Prosecutors said Golubski chose victims he thought would not be believed if they complained about him to authorities. The charges were connected to the alleged kidnapping and rape of two women, but prosecutors said they were working with seven others who said they were abused, reports KMBC.

Golubski, who retired in 2010 after 35 years on the Kansas force, was charged in a separate federal case with protecting a drug dealer who sexually trafficked underage girls, KCUR reports. In that case, Golubski faced charges including conspiracy, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual abuse.