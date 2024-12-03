49ers Player's Wife Delivers Stillborn Son After Twin Died

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams and his wife have suffered a devastating loss, Sondra Williams shared on Instagram over the weekend. Pregnant with twins, the couple lost one of the babies early in the pregnancy. On Nov. 24, the second twin was stillborn at 35 weeks gestation, Williams wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos from her pregnancy and the baby boy's delivery. "As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn't prepared nor would I ever be," she wrote. "I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn't true and wouldn't be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine."
As E! News reports, trisomy 13 is a rare genetic condition in which a person has an extra copy of chromosome 13. Just 5% to 10% of infants affected survive past their first birthday, with most dying within a few weeks of birth. The couple already has daughters Micah, 15, MaKayla, 11, and Madison, 2. "Madison loved listening to your heartbeat and watching your waves of movement in my tummy," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Trenton O'Brien Williams Jr., my sweet baby boy, we love you our Forever Angel!" Trent Williams, 36, was out for the 49ers' Sunday game due to an ankle injury, CBS News reports. (The young daughter of another 49ers player recently died.)