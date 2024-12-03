49ers Player's Wife Delivers Stillborn Son After Twin Died

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams and his wife have suffered a devastating loss, Sondra Williams shared on Instagram over the weekend. Pregnant with twins, the couple lost one of the babies early in the pregnancy. On Nov. 24, the second twin was stillborn at 35 weeks gestation, Williams wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos from her pregnancy and the baby boy's delivery. "As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn't prepared nor would I ever be," she wrote. "I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn't true and wouldn't be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine."