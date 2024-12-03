Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on the Biden Pardon

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 3, 2024 5:56 AM CST
President Biden with son Hunter Biden heads toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2024.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Biden gave Jon Stewart and the late-night hosts plenty to talk about Monday night with his controversial pardon of son Hunter. Stewart, for example, roasted the president for going back on his word and for the unusually broad sweep of the pardon, but he also cut the president some slack:

  • "Hypocrisy isn't illegal, nor is it particularly unusual in politics," Stewart said, per Variety. "It's not like he's ever going to run again. So why not take care of your kid, even if you said you weren't gonna? I respect it. I don't have a problem with it." The bigger issue for Democrats is that they have long held up Biden's no-pardon promise as "an example of why Americans should believe in our system," he added, playing clip after clip to prove the point. They created "a purity test for a system that they can't seem to pass themselves." Watch it here.

  • Jimmy Fallon: "Yeah, it was a big shopping weekend, and millions of people got great deals, but nobody got a better deal than Hunter Biden," he said, per the New York Times. And this: "Democrats are divided. Some of them are upset, while others are Hunter Biden." Watch it here.
  • Jimmy Kimmel: "And, yes, Joe Biden did say he wasn't going to pardon Hunter. But, to be fair, there's a very good chance he doesn't remember saying that," he said, per the Independent. Another line: "The Biden presidency has now entered the 'Grandpa doesn't give a damn about what you think' phase." Watch it here.
  • Stephen Colbert: "I don't know if it was the right thing to do, but you certainly earned that 'World's Greatest Dad' mug." Watch it here.
