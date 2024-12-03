Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on the Biden Pardon

President Biden gave Jon Stewart and the late-night hosts plenty to talk about Monday night with his controversial pardon of son Hunter. Stewart, for example, roasted the president for going back on his word and for the unusually broad sweep of the pardon, but he also cut the president some slack:

"Hypocrisy isn't illegal, nor is it particularly unusual in politics," Stewart said, per Variety. "It's not like he's ever going to run again. So why not take care of your kid, even if you said you weren't gonna? I respect it. I don't have a problem with it." The bigger issue for Democrats is that they have long held up Biden's no-pardon promise as "an example of why Americans should believe in our system," he added, playing clip after clip to prove the point. They created "a purity test for a system that they can't seem to pass themselves." Watch it here.