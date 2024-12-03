AOC Claims a Big First on Bluesky

As Bluesky continues to lure followers from X, one name in particular has notched a big milestone on the social media platform. Bluesky tells the Hill that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the first person to rack up a million followers on her account there, not counting the Bluesky account itself, which has nearly 17 million followers. Engadget notes that AOC's account boasts 1.03M followers, with Star Trek's George Takei in second (nearly 870,000 followers as of Tuesday morning) and Star Wars' Mark Hamill in third (more than 815,000).

The Onion and New York Times, meanwhile, are neck and neck for top publications on Bluesky, with about 775,000 and 766,000 followers, respectively. AOC, who has posted hundreds of times on Bluesky since becoming an early joiner in April 2023, has even commented on the masses fleeing Elon Musk's X for Bluesky, which closely resembles the former Twitter (it was founded by that company's ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey). "People are leaving Twitter because it's not fun anymore and no one is obligated to be on a platform they don't enjoy," Ocasio-Cortez wrote Monday on Bluesky. With a possible eye toward SpaceX owner Musk, she added: "It's not rocket science." (More Bluesky stories.)