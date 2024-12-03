Hours After Declaring Martial Law, Yoon Backs Down

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government has lifted the martial law he imposed during a tense night of political drama in which troops surrounded parliament and lawmakers voted to reject military rule . Yoon said his government withdrew military personnel following a bipartisan parliamentary vote that rejected martial law, and the measure was formally lifted around 4:30am during a Cabinet meeting, the AP reports. After the declaration of martial law for the first time since the country's military dictatorship ended in the 1980s, thousands of protesters took to the streets calling for Yoon to be arrested, reports the New York Times .

Less than three hours after Yoon declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate "anti-state" forces, parliament voted to lift the declaration, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the martial law was "invalid" and that lawmakers "will protect democracy with the people." Police and military personnel were seen leaving the Assembly's grounds after Woo called for their withdrawal. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the liberal Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the 300-seat parliament, said the party's lawmakers would remain in the Assembly's main hall until Yoon formally lifted his order.

US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, stressing that the US alliance with South Korea remains "iron-clad," said the US was not notified in advance of Yoon's plan to declare martial law, the BBC reports. Asked if the US respects lawmakers' decision to block the move, Patel said, "We want to see these political disputes resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law and such a vote in the legislature would be consistent with that approach." This story has been updated with new developments. (More South Korea stories.)